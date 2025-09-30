APD launches new initiative to crack down on vehicle burglaries at city parks

The Brief Austin police are launching a new initiative to help combat vehicle burglaries at city parks APD received 4,889 reports of car burglaries from January–August 2025, according to APD Crime Statistics The low-level crimes are being committed by repeat offenders in what police are called, ‘a large criminal enterprise'



Austin police are hoping a new initiative will help combat vehicle burglaries at city parks.

What we know:

The Austin Police Department received 4,889 reports of car burglaries from January—August 2025, according to APD Crime Statistics. There are likely a lot more that have gone unreported.

The APD is collaborating with the District Attorney’s Office, the County Attorney’s Office, and Texas DPS to tackle these crimes specifically at city parks.

"This is like a vulnerable spot to leave your car," said Jermey Sucio. "I can see why there would be a lot of break-ins at parks."

There is shattered glass littering the parking lot for the scenic lookout at Mount Bonnell, which is a known hotspot for car break-ins.

"I always try to park right here in front of the stairs and I always take all my stuff with me when I go up there."

The low-level crimes are being committed by repeat offenders in what police called, ‘a large criminal enterprise.’

"Vehicle burglaries are very hard to detect," said Detective Shawn Green. "It's a lot of timing and just opportunity and a lot of resource allocation."

APD carried out a large-scale bust in March and arrested nine people for break-ins at various parks.

Earlier this month, arrest warrants were issued for more than half a dozen suspects, including some of those same people again for burglarizing vehicles.

"Mainly, you have got to look out for scouts, like people who like to go and check out your car first," said Chloe Ross.

There are signs posted all around the city to remind visitors of the risks when it comes to leaving anything of value behind in the car.

"I've had a friend who got a car broke into a while back and lost a lot of his valuables," said Micheal Ganior. "It's kind of dangerous out here a lot, but everybody got to watch out and keep their car locked and keep an eye out too."

The new partnership is going to be looking at ways to better deter criminals because people should be able to enjoy Austin without the threat of theft.

What you can do:

Here are some safety tips from APD to help avoid becoming victims of vehicle burglaries:

Always Lock Your Doors: Ensure that your vehicle doors and windows are secure and locked, even if you are only leaving for a short period of time. Hide Valuables: Keep any valuables out of sight, or better yet, take them with you. Items such as bags, electronics, and even loose change can attract unwanted attention. Park in Well-Lit Areas: Whenever possible, park in well-lit, populated areas. Thieves are less likely to target vehicles in locations with high visibility and foot traffic. Use Anti-Theft Devices: Consider investing in steering wheel locks, alarms, or GPS tracking devices to deter potential thieves. Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings when parking or returning to your vehicle and report any suspicious activity.