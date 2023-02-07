City of Austin relaunches warrant amnesty program

The Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Austin Community Court (DACC) have relaunched the Warrant Amnesty program, helping those with unpaid citations and/or outstanding warrants.

The program launched Feb. 6 and will run through March 3.

Individuals who resolve active warrants will have warrant fees waived, however, they must contact the court to take advantage of this program.

No officers will be sent out to take defendants into custody during this time frame, and those who come to any Austin Municipal Court or Community Court location voluntarily will not be arrested.

Options are available for those who are not able to pay immediately, including payment plans, community service, or hardship waivers for those who qualify.

This program applies only to active cases in front of the Austin Municipal Court or Downtown Austin Community Court.

There are multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Mondays through Fridays during the amnesty period. Judges and prosecutors will be available to review cases, discuss options, and issue appropriate orders.

No appointments are needed during these walk-in dockets. Warrant Amnesty applies only to active cases and all services are provided free of charge and Spanish interpreters will be available.

Schedule:

Municipal Court cases:

Main location, 6800 Burleson Road, Building 310, Suite 175, located in the Bergstrom Technology Center complex.

Monday: 8:30 to 11 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 to 11 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 to 11 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8:30 to 11 a.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. & 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 to 11 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

If an individual does not need to speak to a judge, they can visit a substation during operating hours:

North Center, 12425 Lamplight Village (south of Parmer Lane)

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Downtown Austin Community Court cases:

Community Court, 505 Barton Springs Road.

Monday - Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call (512) 974-4800 or visit www.austintexas.gov/court.