Austin Water begins pilot program to replace manual readings

Austin Water is beginning a new pilot water meter program that will test the system's capabilities before the utility company fully invests the project.

Austin Water says that the pilot program, titled "My ATX Water: Austin’s Smart Water Meter System" will include nearly 5,000 water meters chosen to test the system and "tackle challenges across various terrain, aging infrastructure, and a variety of dwelling types and meter sizes."

“Austin Water is committed to affordability for our customers and has worked with the Texas Water Development Board to secure low-interest loans to fund the majority of the project,” said Greg Meszaros, Director of Austin Water.

The pilot program will include either all or a portion of River Place/Glenlake and Long Canyon neighborhoods, which total nearly 1,920 water meters. The testing will also include the Windsor Park/Mueller neighborhoods which will receive about 2,840 meters, Austin Water says.

“This project will provide our customers and the utility much more data about water use, allow easier communication with customers through the new customer portal, and will improve billing accuracy. We look forward to bringing this improvement to our customers over the next five years,” Meszaros said.

The pilot program will run for a year before the utility company begins to install nearly 230,000 analog water meters with new electric meters throughout the Austin service area, a project that will four years to complete.

The utility system says the new meters will eliminate the need for manual water meter testing and will develop a customer portal with daily water use data where customers can sign up for customized notifications.

Austin Water customers will be notified when their installation is scheduled with mailers, door hangers, community engagement opportunities, and other methods.