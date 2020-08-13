Reduced water rates to continue for vulnerable Austin Water customers

Austin City Council has approved a recommendation from Austin Water to continue a reduction in rates for low-income customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Austin’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP), a program that allows for a 10 percent reduction in water and wastewater rates for Austin's most vulnerable low-income customers, will continue through the 2021 fiscal year.

“We want to make sure that the safety net remains in place for the most vulnerable low-income customers who may be struggling financially during this prolonged COVID-19 event,” said David Anders, Assistant Director of Austin Water Financial Services. “The reduced rates help CAP customers avoid higher bills at a time when many can least afford it.”

The utility bill relief originally came about as a response to COVID-19 on April 9, 2020, and included a $5 million contribution to the Plus 1 program, as well as additional measures to halt disconnects for non-payment, waive late fees and place customers in need on payment plans.

The city says that since the program began, $3,195,290 of financial assistance has been provided to 9,652 customers through the city’s Plus 1 Emergency Financial Support System.

City city council also directed Austin Water to develop a "more accessible multi-family CAP discount program" that will be unveiled by the utility company in the first quarter of 2021.

For eligibility requirements or information about additional assistance offered through the City of Austin Customer Assistance Program, customers can contact City of Austin Utilities at (512) 494-9400 or visit their website here.

