Austin Water expands to offer multi-family financial assistance

Austin Water says that it has expanded affordability initiatives to provide financial assistance to Austin renters without dedicated water meters and accounts.

Effective immediately, low-income and vulnerable Austinites living in apartments and other multi-family dwellings will see a new credit on their monthly utility bill, which is designed to offset a portion of the customers' monthly water and wastewater services.

Eligible participants will automatically receive a maximum $200 a year credit, which will appear on monthly billing statements as the Austin Water Multi-Family CAP Program Discount, says the utility.

"The new Austin Water Multi-Family CAP program allows us to reach vulnerable customers who do not have a dedicated water meter, but nevertheless, pay for monthly water service," said financial manager Christina Romero. "This program offers a safety net to thousands of customers who have traditionally been ineligible for Austin Water financial assistance through the Customer Assistance Program (CAP)."

Customers in the first phase of this program include those who:

Reside in an apartment complex or other multifamily dwelling that receives services from Austin Water

Receive financial assistance from Austin Energy with their electric utility bill through the CAP program

A second implementation phase will begin later this year to assist a small fraction of customers in outlying areas around Austin who receive water service from Austin Water, but are not Austin Energy customers, says the utility.

For more information and a complete list of the ways the City of Austin offers customers financial assistance, customers are encouraged to go online.