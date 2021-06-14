Austin Water reporting sanitary sewer overflow in Walnut Creek

Austin Water says crews are working on repairing a pipe that caused a domestic wastewater overflow in Northeast Austin.

Austin Water says the overflow from a 24-inch wastewater main in the Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park was stopped Sunday evening and contained, then re-entered the wastewater collection system.

Austin Water and Watershed Protection staff have accessed the creek and currently do not see any impacts in water in the creek downstream of the break, says Austin Water. Staff currently estimates that more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled from the wastewater main due to the break in the line.

The overflow was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday and a bypass line was established around 8:45 p.m. that evening. A contractor is on-site to repair the wastewater main and Austin Water says repairs are expected to take about a week.

A portion of two trails and a service road at Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park are closed during the work. Park visitors are asked to observe closure signs to ensure the safety of the construction crews and park visitors.

This overflow has not affected Austin’s drinking water supply. Officials with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified of the situation, says Austin Water.

Austin Water officials urge:

