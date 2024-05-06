Man arrested for striking victim in head with gun in Cedar Park

article

A man was arrested for assaulting another man at an apartment complex in Cedar Park, police said.

Cedar Park police said on April 26, around 10:20 p.m., police got a call from a man saying he had been assaulted with a pistol at The Lodge at Lakeline Apartments at 2000 S Lakeline Blvd.

When officers arrived, they did not find the victim or possible suspect.

On May 2, detectives received surveillance video of the assault which showed the suspect, identified as Joshua Harty-Smith striking the victim in the back of the head with a gun, then attempting to shoot at the victim twice, but the gun malfunctioned.

Based on what the investigation had revealed, a search warrant was served at Harty-Smith’s home on Friday, May 3 by the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team, who took him into custody without incident.

Items found inside Joshua Harty-Smith's home

In total, the items and evidence recovered from Harty-Smith’s home included:

One revolver

One stolen .45 Springfield handgun used to assault victim

One shotgun

One .223 rifle

Heroin – 76.9 grams

Cocaine -- 243.6 grams

Mushrooms -- 305.7 grams

MDMA -- 6.5 grams

THC – 84.86 pounds

Weed – 14.41 pounds

$14,688 cash

Harty-Smith is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon, and Violation of Parole.