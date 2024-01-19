Austin weather: Another hard freeze tonight, rain returns next week

Winter is back today after enjoying the spring preview yesterday with highs in the 70s.

Today we won't get out of the 40s for highs and, with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph, it will feel more like the 20s and 30s.

Expect a hard freeze across the entire area tonight.

We have a chilly weekend coming with increasing clouds.

A parade of Western Lows will march into the area next week. Rounds of rain are looking more and more likely.

