Austin weather: More rain expected on Monday

The Brief After a recent heatwave, Austin will see a break from triple-digit temperatures with highs in the upper 90s this week. A morning round of rain is expected on Monday, though rainfall totals will be light. Forecasters are tracking two areas of interest in the Atlantic, but neither poses a threat to the Austin area.



After a recent spell of triple-digit temperatures, Austin residents can expect some relief, with highs forecast to remain in the upper 90s for the coming week.

Sunday forecast

The city saw four consecutive days of triple-digit heat before a high of 99 degrees on Saturday, which is the average for this time of year. Today's high is expected to be a similar mid-to-upper 90s, with a low of 77 tonight under mostly clear skies.

Monday Forecast

While the city will be largely dry today, a second round of rain is expected to arrive on Monday morning, with storms moving through between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. The rain is expected to clear up by the afternoon, but a second round of showers is possible in the evening.

Rainfall totals from the storm system are not expected to exceed a quarter of an inch, and no significant rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

The Tropics

The tropics are becoming more active as the hurricane season approaches its peak. Forecasters are monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean. One system is developing with a moderate chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next five days, but it is moving away from the United States and is not a concern for the area.

The second system, in the central Atlantic, has a small chance for development and will continue to be monitored.