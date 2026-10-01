Austin weather: Central Texas agencies prepare for storms

The Brief Heavy rain continues to make its way across Central Texas Many state agencies are getting ready to help Texans who might need it Multiple swiftwater and helicopter search and rescue teams are spread out across the state ready to go



As weather moves through the state, many agencies are getting ready to help Texans who might need it.

Texas agencies prepare for severe weather

Big picture view:

The Texas A&M Task Force, made up of 170 responders and 50 agencies, is staged across the state. They were activated by the governor and Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Assistant Chief Brett Dixon with Texas A&M Task Force 1 says how much they deploy depends on how widespread a storm is expected to be.

"In this case, what we're experiencing this week, we have the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Polo that came in from the Pacific with a cold front that's coming down from the north into the state. So, it's creating a lot of rain across the entire state," he said.

They have multiple swiftwater and helicopter search and rescue teams ready to go, including the following:

13 Type III Swiftwater/Flood Rescue Teams

3 Water Group Supervisor Packages

2 High Profile Vehicle (HPV) Mission Ready Packages

3 Helicopter Search and Rescue Teams (HSART)

1 Overhead Team (Plans and Air Operations)

1 Type III Water-Capable Urban Search and Rescue Task Force (TX-TF2)

1 Water Mission Ready Package (MRP)

29 Inflatable Rescue Boats

6 Floodwater Rescue Boats

4 High Profile Vehicles

2 Search and Rescue Canines

"We knew for this one it was going to be a big response. We have activated almost everything that we have to put out across the state and right now our resources are spread from Del Rio, which is on the border, all the way up to northeast Texas Wichita Falls up on the Red River," Dixon said.

Dixon says Thursday morning, they'd already gotten calls to do vehicle rescues in the Hill Country.

Travis County officials prepare for severe weather

What they're saying:

Hector Nieto, with the Travis County public information office, says they've been preparing for the storm all week.

"There have been efforts to make certain that we're ready to close off any roads that we need to. Additionally, emergency services districts have also been putting together their assets and making sure they have everything they need," he said.

Travis County ESD 1 has swift water boats on standby. The county is also working on getting flood sirens installed in the Sandy Creek area, which was hit hard by flooding in July last year.

Dig deeper:

A state law passed last year requires sirens in flood-prone areas. The county has hired a consultant to submit a plan to the Texas Water Development Board, due at the end of the year. They're also working on a pilot program to install sirens.

As the rain comes through Central Texas, pay attention to your surroundings.

"It's important that [residents] be prepared, make a plan in case they need to evacuate. Also, it's important that they get their phone settings to receive audible emergency alerts on there," Nieto said.