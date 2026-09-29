Hutto man sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing child for months

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The Brief A Hutto man was found guilty of indecency with a child. He was later sentenced to 20 years in prison The mother of an 11-year-old girl reported the abuse in January 2024. The victim told her mother the man had been sexually abusing her for months Prosecutors also provided evidence of other crimes committed by the man during the trial



A Hutto man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of indecency with a child.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, on Sept. 24, 37-year-old Antonio Jesus Garcia, of Hutto, was found guilty of indecency with a child.

After the verdict, Garcia was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

What they're saying:

"[Assistant District Attorneys John Castro and Nidia Ventura Molina] are experienced and passionate prosecutors assigned to our Special Victims Unit. Because of their hard work, experience and insight, a dangerous abuser has been held accountable and removed from society," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "The young survivor showed incredible strength and bravery in standing up to her abuser, and we sincerely hope that this verdict brings her and her family the peace and justice that they deserve. My office remains committed to prosecuting to the fullest those who prey on the most vulnerable in our county."

What happened at the trial?

Dig deeper:

On January 3, 2024, the mother of an 11-year-old daughter checked her Ring camera footage while she was away from home picking up one of her children. When she came back home, she asked her daughter why she and Garcia were in the bedroom with the door closed. The victim then told her mother that Garcia had been sexually abusing her for months.

During the 911 call reporting the abuse, Garcia could be heard begging the child's mother not to report him.

According to the DA's office, Garcia used his position of trust within the family to exploit the victim and maintain her silence.

The victim gave details of the sexual abuse and the emotional manipulation. She told jurors Garcia would look upset and disappointed in her when she refused him. She also said Garcia told her if she ever told anyone about the abuse, he would go to jail and the family would never see him again.

Evidence was also provided during the trial showing DNA findings that corroborated with the victim's story.

Other crimes committed by Garcia

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors also provided evidence of other crimes committed by Garcia.

A Harris County couple went into detail about a 2024 incident while Garcia was a guest in their home.

The couple said Garcia went into their bedroom and began touching the wife, who was asleep in bed with her husband. Garcia was also taking pictures of him touching the wife, the DA's office said.