Austin weather: Cold front brings significant temperature changes, rain chances

A recent cold front has brought a welcome change to the scorching temperatures across central Texas, but it's also ushered in a risk of flash flooding in some southern counties.

Will it rain today?

After Thursday saw the year's hottest temperatures, the weekend delivered a significant cooldown. A cold front pushed through the state, dropping temperatures into the 80s on Saturday and even further into the 70s and 60s in some areas on Sunday morning. Downtown Austin recorded a temperature of 73 degrees, a drop of 7 degrees from the same time the previous day. Fredericksburg was 69 degrees and Mason dipped into the 60s.

The front brought scattered rainfall, with some parts of Gillespie and Blanco counties receiving a few inches of rain. However, the system also brought a flash flood warning to areas just south and west of the Austin viewing area, with the highest risk for flooding in the southern parts of the state.

While the immediate risk of a total washout is low, residents should remain weather aware, particularly in the morning and evening, due to the potential for localized flooding. Rain chances will continue through the evening, with the possibility of storms in the afternoon. The risk of rain is expected to decrease after sunset.

This week's forecast

Looking ahead, the work week will see a gradual return to warmer temperatures. Scattered showers are possible Monday morning before skies begin to clear in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to climb back into the upper 80s on Monday, then rise closer to the average of 94 degrees for this time of year as the week progresses. The forecast shows a long stretch of dry conditions after Monday.