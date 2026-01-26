Austin weather: Extreme Cold Warning still in effect, roads still hazardous

The Brief City of Austin switching to modified operations Roads remain hazardous due to icy conditions Exreme Cold Warning in effect until noon



The freezing temperatures continue and people are asked to avoid driving and being on the roads.

The backstory:

The City of Austin says the Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is still activated and the city is under modified operations.

Modified operations mean that, apart from Cold Weather Shelters and Warming Centers, all City facilities are closed to the public.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme cold conditions persisted overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Temperatures remained below freezing throughout the night, with lows dropping into the teens across the Austin area.

The Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect through noon today.

Any melting that happened during daytime hours on Sunday had the potential to refreeze overnight, creating ongoing hazardous conditions on roads, bridges, and overpasses.

While widespread wintry precipitation has ended, lingering ice and sustained cold temperatures continue to pose risks.

Residents are strongly urged to avoid travel if possible. Roads remain icy, and even treated surfaces may be unsafe.

If travel is necessary, use extreme caution and consult DriveTexas.org for the latest roadway conditions. Keeping roads clear allows emergency responders to operate safely.

Dig deeper:

In partnership with the Austin Area Urban League, cold-weather shelter operations continue at seven facilities, along with family sheltering, with capacity to expand as needed.

A total of 879 individuals were welcomed overnight across congregate Cold Weather Shelters and family shelter locations.

Shelters continue to operate 24 hours through Tuesday morning.

Embarkation is available Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (505 Barton Springs Rd.)

Transportation assistance is available by calling Austin 3-1-1.

The Violet KeepSafe (VKS) program continues normal operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed daily 11 a.m.–1 p.m.). For more information, call 512-974-1294.

Warming Centers

The following locations are open as Warming Centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Central Library – 710 W. Cesar Chavez St.

Terrazas Branch – 1105 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Little Walnut Creek Branch – 835 W. Rundberg Ln.

One Texas Center – 505 Barton Springs Rd. (open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

A full map of Warming Centers is available at austintexas.gov/alerts.