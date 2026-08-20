Austin weather: Heat advisory in effect for most of Central Texas; residents urged to stay safe

The Brief A heat advisory is in place for most of Central Texas The National Weather Service said temperatures could hit 104 degrees with heat index values as high as 112 An Austin Public Health spokesperson spoke about heat-related illness



A heat advisory covers most of Central Texas as temperatures soar past the triple-digit mark.

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Heat advisory in Central Texas

Big picture view:

A heat advisory is in effect through the weekend across much of Central Texas.

The National Weather Service said temperatures could hit 104 degrees with heat index values as high as 112.

What they're saying:

Austin Public Health said they have seen the impact this summer. So far, they’ve reported 784 emergency room visits for heat-related illness, almost twice as many as this time last year.

"But that really doesn't say much because if we're comparing it to 2024, it's the same number, same time this year, so what that shows is we can't really predict how heat-related illness is going to be every year," Austin Public Health Senior Epidemiologist Rina Solanki said.

But they do know who is most vulnerable.

"Pregnant persons, really young infants and young toddlers, the elderly, and then outdoor workers are very vulnerable, and then we can't forget about our unhoused population, and people with some pre-existing medical conditions can also be more vulnerable," Solanki said.

She said people need to be aware of symptoms related to heat-related illness.

"A lot of times, one of the first symptoms will be dehydration or a headache from dehydration, and then that can progress to heat exhaustion. Are you fainting because you're not getting the fluids and electrolytes you have which can, and then all this can progress to heat stroke, which is a medical emergency," Solanki said.

Austin Public Health reported the most common reasons for visits to the ER for heat-related illness have been heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Solanki said you should drink more fluids than you think you need to be drinking and heat-related illness can escalate quickly.

Austinites stay cool in the water

Local perspective:

When the Texas heat starts to feel like too much, the best way to beat it may just be to get in the water.

"We're about to go kayak down past the Mopac Bridge and come back," Austin resident Ezra said.

For Ezra and his friend, Guy, this was their first time getting in this year.

"Yes, we've been kind of staying in the air conditioning," Ezra said.

With temperatures climbing into the triple digits though, they said the water is a welcome escape.

"Interacting with the water is about the best you can do to beat the heat this time of year, like on dry land, like even though it does get hotter, there's still like a cool breeze coming off the water," Guy said.

They are still taking the heat seriously though.

"I've got plenty of water in an insulated water bottle and ice in there, so yeah, hydration is key. We've got a sun shirt and a wide-brimmed hat for sun protection," Guy said.