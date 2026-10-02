Talarico holds razor-thin lead over Paxton in Fox News poll

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The Brief Democrat James Talarico holds a razor-thin lead over Republican Ken Paxton in the latest Fox News poll on the Texas Senate race. Talarico leads 51% to 49%, inside the poll's 3% margin of error. Likely voters said cost of living, immigration and Donald Trump were their top issues this election.



A new poll from Fox News shows Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico ahead of Republican Ken Paxton in Texas.

Talarico leads by 2 points in latest poll

By the numbers:

The Fox News poll showed 51% of likely Texas voters said they were voting for Talarico, while 49% said they were voting for Paxton. The numbers are within the poll's 3% margin of error for likely voters.

Voters also view Talarico more favorably than his opponent. Talarico has a net positive rating of 8 points (52% favorable vs. 44% unfavorable), compared to Paxton's favorability of negative 18 points (40% vs. 58%).

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The poll found that 100% of likely voters that identified as a Democratic Socialist and 98% of non-DSA Democrats backed Talarico, while 96% of MAGA Republicans and 78% of non-MAGA Republicans said they were voting for Paxton.

Around 20% of voters who said they voted for Sen. John Cornyn during the Republican primary and runoff said they were now supporting Talarico.

Where is the support of each candidate the strongest?

Talarico gets strong support from Black voters (79%), moderates (65%), Hispanic voters (64%) and voters under age 35 (62%).

Paxton pulls support from white evangelical Christians (74%), white men without a college degree (65%), rural voters (57%) and voters age 65 and older (55%).

For both candidates, their political views are a concern for voters. More than half of likely voters are concerned Talarico is too liberal (53% concerned) and Paxton is too close to President Donald Trump (51%).

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Cost of living remains top issue for Texas voters

Local perspective:

More than one-third (35%) of likely Texas voters said they are falling behind financially. That's double the amount (16%) that said they are getting ahead.

Those falling behind favor Talarico by 32 points, while those that said they were ahead break for Paxton by 48 points.

The largest group of voters (48%) said they were holding steady financially. That group narrowly supported Paxton by 3 points.

Overall, 68% of likely voters said the cost of living was extremely important when considering their vote. Twenty-four percent said it was very important, while 5% said it was not very important when considering a candidate.

READ MORE: Talarico vs. Paxton: Who has the better plan to lower costs?

Two-thirds of voters said Trump was either extremely (48%) or very important (19%) to their vote for the Senate.

Eight in 10 Texans said immigration with either extremely (47%) or very important (32%) to them.

READ MORE: Talarico vs. Paxton: Different plans for Texas’ data center boom

Data centers were also a hot topic among those polled as 34% said the issue was extremely important, 34% said the issue was very important, while 22% said it was not very important and 9% said it was not important at all.