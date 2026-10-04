19 deaths in 5 years: Manor city leaders push for urgent U.S. 290 safety upgrades

The Brief Manor officials are demanding immediate roadway safety upgrades along U.S. 290 following three fatal crashes in just two months. Planned fixes with TxDOT and CTRMA include upgraded lighting, signal adjustments, and lane additions, but major construction won't be completed until late 2027 or 2028. Transportation agencies are currently gathering public feedback, while a final decision on the long-term tolled extension project remains pending until early 2028.



Following a string of deadly traffic accidents along U.S. 290, local officials in Manor are raising the alarm over hazardous roadway conditions and demanding swift safety improvements.

The push for action follows two deadly crashes along the corridor over the past two weeks, highlighting growing concerns among residents and city leaders about the rapidly expanding east Travis County thoroughfare.

Rising death toll

By the numbers:

Crash data reports reveal that between 2020 and 2025, U.S. 290 in Manor was the site of 2,700 vehicle crashes, resulting in 19 fatalities.

Local leaders say the situation has worsened significantly in recent months. Two fatal accidents occurred near Gregg Manor Road, bringing the short-term death toll to alarming levels.

"We’ve had 19 deaths from 2020 to 2025. And in the past two months we’ve already had three," said Sonia Wallace, Manor City Councilwoman. "That number is unacceptable. We’re having too many and something’s got to be done."

Dig deeper:

Local officials point to poor lighting, short traffic signal cycles that prompt drivers to run red lights, and rapid regional population growth as key drivers behind the spike in severe collisions.

"Driving between here and Elgin, it’s extremely dark on the road, and even if someone had an accident, you might not see them," Wallace said.

Short-term fixes and long-term mobility plans

What's next:

To address immediate hazards, the City of Manor is collaborating with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) on short and long-term infrastructure improvements.

TxDOT Intersection Improvement Project: Lane extensions/additions, upgraded traffic signals, street lighting, and roadway repaving. Completion is expected in late 2027.

U.S. 290 Extension Project (Manor to Elgin): Proposed tolled main lanes, U-turn bridges, lengthened turn lanes, and signalized pedestrian/vehicle crossings. A final decision is expected in early 2028.

"It's a need for us"

Big picture view:

Wallace stressed that infrastructure projects must move quickly to prevent further loss of life.

"Hopefully it will start sooner than later because it’s a need now. It’s not a ‘do you want this to happen’; it’s a need for us to have this happen," Wallace said. "We’re working towards getting a lot of these things done, it’s just a matter of time."

Sam Samaripa, Wallace's opponent in the upcoming election for Manor City Council Place 4, suggested hiring more law enforcement officers as an immediate way to enhance safety.

"There are numerous drivers who blatantly violate traffic laws and the City of Manor needs to hire sufficient officers to monitor the roadways. Safety should be one of our main concerns, not only on the roadways but at home as well," Samaripa said. "The City needs to hire the eight officers currently needed to bring our force to capacity. We also need to bring salaries up to date in order for us to retain our experienced officers. The expansion of HWY 290 is needed, but it is in the future, and we need to take action now."

Transportation agencies are currently gathering public feedback on proposed design options for the U.S. 290 corridor, with a final decision on the extension project expected in early 2028.