Former Army soldier convicted in sexual abuse of 2 minors

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The Brief A federal jury in Waco convicted former U.S. Army soldier Joshua Anthony Pearce on nine counts of sexual abuse and exploitation involving two minors. Prosecutors presented evidence that Pearce abused the victims at his Fort Hood residence and other locations, and created and distributed explicit materials. Pearce faces sentencing at a later date, though a specific date has not yet been scheduled.



A federal jury in Waco convicted a former U.S. Army soldier on nine counts related to the sexual abuse and exploitation of two minors.

Former Fort Hood soldier convicted

What we know:

On September 30, 2026, 30-year-old Joshua Anthony Pearce of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was found guilty on charges including abusive sexual contact, sexual abuse of a minor, production of child pornography, distribution of visual depictions of sexual activity involving a minor and enticing a minor.

He was acquitted of one count of transportation of a minor.

Trial details reveal abuse at Fort Hood

Dig deeper:

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Pearce began sexually abusing a girl at his Fort Hood residence when she was 11 years old.

The victim later reported the abuse to a friend, school officials and law enforcement.

In April 2023, the victim told a forensic interviewer at the Child Advocacy Center in Bell County that Pearce warned her she would not be believed if she disclosed the abuse.

According to prosecutors, a second girl later told investigators that Pearce sexually abused her at his residence and other locations between the ages of 13 and 16. Investigators found text messages between Pearce and the girl, along with a sexually explicit video Pearce had requested from her.

Legal next steps

What's next:

Pearce was indicted April 8, 2025, and arrested May 30, 2025. A second superseding indictment charged him with 10 federal counts.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division investigated the case.

Pearce faces sentencing at a later date.