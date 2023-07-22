Austin weather: Heat continues, chance of rain this weekend

The heat continues today, but a front from the north could potentially bring rain to our area.

High temperatures today will peak at 104 degrees.

As we push into the early afternoon we will begin to see some isolated showers and thunderstorms in areas around Austin.

Most of central Texas will not see rainfall, and those who do will only see trace amounts.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms are also possible on Sunday.

High pressure moving into our area will keep conditions toasty into next week, with very little chance for rain.

