'We Are Blood' holiday blood drive event in Bastrop

We Are Blood, the sole blood provider for more than 50 hospitals and medical facilities in Central Texas, is partnering with FOX 7 Austin and the City of Bastrop for a holiday blood drive next week.

The blood donated during the event will go directly to supporting Central Texans in need, and one Bastrop local is showing just how far a single donor’s impact can go.

'We Are Blood' holiday blood drive in Bastrop

What they're saying:

"There's always going to be a need for blood from now until eternity," said Chris Duggan, District Judge, Bastrop County.

If anyone understands the importance of donating blood, it’s Bastrop County district judge Chris Duggan.

"A good friend of mine in February 1983 suggested, you know, we were at college at the University of Texas in Austin. He said, 'hey, why don't you go donate blood with me?'" said Duggan.

Over the years, Duggan has donated more than 10 gallons of blood. That’s more than 85 donations.

"I love it. It's a very easy thing to do. The folks that they send out or if you go to the blood center are very professional. They're a lot of fun, and they take good care of you," said Duggan.

The goal is to keep the blood supply stable during the holiday season.

The event comes during one of the most challenging times of the year when the need remains high, but donations typically drop due to travel, weather, and school breaks.

We Are Blood needs 200 donations per day just to meet local transfusion needs.

"In my profession as a district judge, I know of a lot of wrecks and horrible accidents. And so there's no question in my mind that a lot of those victims of those wrecks," said Duggan. "They might need blood too. And so it is an incredible need."

This city of Bastrop is coming together for the event.

The mayor, chief of police, and president of the Bastrop County first responders will be in attendance. They’re encouraging the community to give the gift of blood this holiday season. All donors will receive a T-shirt.

For Duggan, the mission is personal and ongoing.

"I'm going to do it as long as they take my blood. I'm going to continue to do it. And so be it, because if somebody needs it, I want it there for them," said Duggan.

When is the holiday blood drive?

The holiday blood drive will be held on Dec. 17 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bastrop Convention Center.

You can schedule an appointment online at the We Are Blood website. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

More information can be found here.