Texas Rangers seeking information in 1992 Taylor murder

The Brief In 1992, 81-year-old Raymond "Ray" Adolph Lightner was found stabbed to death inside his home off Kimbro Street in Taylor Now, evidence from the case has been submitted for analysis using DNA technology The reward for information leading to an arrest has increased to $6,000



Texas DPS is looking for any information in connection to a 1992 cold case in Williamson County.

In 1992, 81-year-old Raymond "Ray" Adolph Lightner was murdered.

What we know:

On Nov. 12, 1992, Lightner was found stabbed to death inside his home off Kimbro Street in Taylor.

According to Texas DPS, Lightner, a widower, lived alone and was recovering from a glaucoma procedure. He had family members in Taylor and Austin whom he kept in regular contact with, and had spoken with a family member and another friend the evening before his body was found.

Before his death, Lightner was known to play dominoes at a local lounge near his Taylor home.

Dig deeper:

Multiple suspects were ruled out after several interviews by investigators.

Now, evidence from the case has been submitted for analysis using DNA technology.

What they're saying:

"The Taylor Police Department and Texas Rangers are actively investigating Lightner’s murder and believe members of the community have critical information that could help them find his killer," the department said.

Reward money for information

The reward for information leading to an arrest has increased to $6,000. This is only if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced.

To be eligible for the cash reward for this case, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of these two methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a tip online through this link only and select "Cold Cases Featured" and "Cold Case" in the type of crime and offense type sections.