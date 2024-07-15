Austin weather: Hot, dry days but relief on the way?

Hotter and drier days are ahead as we start another week.

With plenty of hazy sunshine, the highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s. Stay cool my friends!

The heat dome won't be right on top of us all week long though. It slides to the west and a weak Summer front is poised to move in and hang around a while.

This front will bring back rain chances and heat relief.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.



