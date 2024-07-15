Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Hot, dry days but relief on the way?

Published  July 15, 2024 10:46am CDT
Austin weather: Full afternoon of sunshine

Austin will have a full afternoon of sunshine today, but the weather is getting muggier ahead of rainy days in the upcoming week. Fox 7 Austin's Zack Shields has more of the details.

AUSTIN, Texas - Hotter and drier days are ahead as we start another week. 

With plenty of hazy sunshine, the highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s. Stay cool my friends! 

The heat dome won't be right on top of us all week long though. It slides to the west and a weak Summer front is poised to move in and hang around a while. 

This front will bring back rain chances and heat relief. 

