Austin Convention Center expansion: Some lane closures begin April 4

The Brief Now that the Austin Convention Center has officially closed, lane closures have now been put in place Crews will now begin the convention center expansion project, which is expected to be complete in 2029 Starting April 4, lane closures have been put in place



Lane closures have started around the Austin Convention Center as crews start the convention center expansion project.

The changes are to the east and west sides of the building.

The new convention center is expected to open in 2029.

What streets are open and closed?

What we know:

"Although the Austin Convention Center officially closed on April 1, our project team will remain hard at work over the coming months to fully decommission the building and prepare the site for upcoming construction. Starting April 4, we are implementing a traffic control plan to help minimize disruptions and keep traffic flowing smoothly," the Austin Convention Center Department said.

The northbound lane of Red River will stay open, but the southbound lane is closed.

Trinity Street will be completely closed between 2nd Street to 4th Street. It will be one lane from Cesar Chavez to 2nd Street. Traffic control signs have been put up.

The eastbound lane of 3rd Street is closed. Eastbound 2nd Street towards Trinity will also be closed.

Cesar Chavez will have all five lanes open.

What they're saying:

Cyclists will be detoured through the surrounding streets.

"Our transportation engineers have been actively engaged and looking at the traffic control plan as well as developing truck routes for the immense number of construction traffic and trucks that we expect in the next three and half years," Richard Mendoza, director of Transportation and Public Works (TPW), said during the last Mobility Commitee meeting.

Matthew Wilcox is a Doordash driver in the area.

"It's a pain whenever there's a closure on the road. It definitely gets in the way of transportation," he said.

TPW says they've been working with businesses and hotels about the changes.

The convention center expansion is a $1.6 billion project that will nearly double the size of the current one. It will be multi-layered and walkable with public plazas.

In the meantime, Wilcox says these road changes will make his job harder.

"I'm going to have to avoid this area, I guess, jeez," he said. "This is like huge cross street."