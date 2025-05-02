Austin weather: How to be prepared for severe weather

The Brief Central Texas is entering the severe weather season Severe weather has first responders and electricity providers on high alert Officials gave tips to residents on how to be prepared



Severe weather season in Central Texas has residents, first responders, and electricity providers on alert.

How to stay prepared for weather

What you can do:

"We've been following this system since early in the week, been having preparation meetings," says Austin Travis County Division Chief Paul Mallon.

To prepare for any major weather events, Austin-Travis County EMS has called in additional staff.

"We've learned a little bit with some extra special operations personnel. We've got some extra emergency management folks. So, we can actually tap into a lot of resources just within our department for flooding response or disaster mitigation," says Mallon.

Division Chief Paul Mallon says being on the roadways during severe storms places first responders and drivers at risk.

"It's extremely dangerous for us. It's extremely dangerous for the victims. So, we ask folks to please turn around and don't drown," says Mallon.

Austin Energy has also brought in extra staff to work around the clock in preparation for potential power outages.

"We're ready to respond to whatever the weather might bring. With this severe thunderstorm warning, the biggest risks that we're paying attention to are the high winds, the lightning and the hail that can cause broken tree limbs which can down power lines and that's what causes our outages," says Austin Energy spokesperson Lesly Ramirez.

Austin Energy says residents should have safety equipment on standby.

"Having an emergency preparedness kit that includes flashlights, making sure that they're working, that they have extra batteries on hand, that their devices are charged if they plan on using any external battery sources. That those are charged as well, that they have snacks prepared," says Ramirez.