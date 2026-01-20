Austin weather: How to prepare for freezing temperatures in Central Texas

The Brief A cold front will be arriving on Friday, Jan. 23 Forecasters say freezing rain, ice, sleet and possibly snow are not out of the question for the weekend forecast Officials are asking residents to protect the 4 Ps; that's our people, that's our pets, that's our pipes, and that's our plants



A cold front arriving on Friday will bring arctic air and below-freezing temperatures to Central Texas, with overnight lows potentially dropping into the teens Saturday.

Wind chills could make conditions feel even colder. Forecasters say freezing rain, ice, sleet and possibly snow are not out of the question for the weekend forecast.

What they're saying:

"This weekend much of Central and South Texas is expecting very, very cold temperatures, for an extended period below freezing across much of Central Texas," said Richard McAlister, an American Red Cross volunteer.

​Gov. Greg Abbott has activated state emergency response resources ahead of the winter weather threat.

"The bottom line is we know this. We know it's going to be cold, and we are expecting wintry precipitation in some form," said Wes Rapaport, of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

Why you should care:

Below-freezing temperatures combined with precipitation could create messy and hazardous road conditions.

Texas DPS recommends avoiding driving, but those who must travel should ensure they have plenty of fuel and check their car batteries and tires.

"We are talking about protecting the four Ps. Now is the time to begin those implementation measures of protecting the 4 Ps; that's our people, that's our pets, that's our pipes, and that's our plants," said Rapaport.

Residents should bring pets and plants indoors, check on neighbors, and let faucets drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

"Take an opportunity to look out for the people in your life," said McAlister. "Check on those senior citizens in your lives. Check on the young people that are your neighbors, especially those with children. Make sure they have awareness to the coming event."

Emergency officials also recommend having a plan in place. Residents should pack an emergency kit with food, water, a phone charger, warm clothes, a flashlight, batteries, and a first aid kit.

"We need Texans to do our part as well. Pay attention, stay informed, and pack a kit," Rapaport said.

Residents can stay informed through NOAA weather radio or FOX Local or WAPP apps. You can also find a list of other useful websites below:

