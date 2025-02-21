Austin weather: How to stay safe on the roads during icy conditions

The Brief Central Texas is bracing for another round of frigid temperatures If there are icy conditions on the road, Triple A said it's best to stay inside



As we are navigating these low temperatures, combined with rainfall chances, it could create a mess if ice ends up forming on the roads.

Triple A said whenever there is a possibility of icy roads, it's best for drivers not to get behind the wheel.

How to stay safe during winter weather

What they're saying:

"You know, one of the things that's really concerning is you don't have to have a lot of ice or freezing rain to make for dangerous road conditions. And so certainly it's important if you don't have to be out, stay home," says AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Armbruster says if you are forced to drive in harsh conditions, it is recommended to drive slower than normal and remain vigilant. Ice on the roadway is not always visible.

"One big concern is black ice, especially on bridges and overpasses, that ice that is transparent, a very thin layer of ice that you really can't see until you're on top of it," says Armbruster.

TxDOT says it is currently monitoring the roadways by keeping a close eye on the weather. The staff is prepared to respond to winter precipitation.

Earlier this week, employees placed brine on the roads to prevent ice from forming.

"Even though the roadways are treated, you still have to take precautions. You still have to do your job as a responsible driver. Slow down. Give extra room between you and the vehicle between you in front of you. And also just make sure that you avoid sudden movements when you're driving on potentially icy roadways. And that's the thing you don't know. Sometimes, when ice starts forming, it doesn't. It's not like it gives a warning signal. It just suddenly the surface temperature does hit that freezing point. And that's, of course, when roadways become very dangerous if there's any moisture on them," says Armbruster.

Armbruster says, in case of an emergency, make sure to equip your vehicle with safety gear and blankets.