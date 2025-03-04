Austin weather: Outages, damage possible as strong winds prompt Red Flag Warning

The Brief Strong winds expected today with gusts between 40 to 50 mph Wildfire risk reaches Level 5. No outdoor burning Winds could cause isolated power outages, fence and tree damage



A Pacific front will bring very strong winds and dry air across the area.

Central Texas under Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory

The backstory:

A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect for all of Central Texas.

Any fires that develop could spread extremely fast and be very difficult and impossible to control.

We haven't seen a setup like this in a few years.

The very strong winds, low humidity, dry vegetation and extreme drought will lead to an extreme wildfire danger through early evening.

Why you should care:

With wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour, officials warn that isolated power outages and fence and tree damage are possible.

People are also advised to stay off lakes.

If there is a wildfire, you need to listen to emergency channels and know the status of the fire.

Emergency supplies and must-have items should be placed in your car so you can evacuate immediately.

What you can do:

Don't throw cigarettes out of the car window and don't drag trailer chains.

Don't drive or park your car on dry grass.

No outdoor burning and avoid grilling, but if you do grill, do it over a paved or gravel surface.

If welding, use extra caution.

Dig deeper:

The American Red Cross says wildfires can spread quickly, so you should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice, and leave if you are told to do so.

If you are told to leave and have time to prepare, the Red Cross says you should:

Move combustible furniture to the center of your home.

Place valuables that won't be damaged by water in a pool.

Remove combustible items from around your home's yard.

Shut off gas meter only if advised to do so.

Open fireplace dampers and close fireplace screens.

Wet down your roof.

The Red Cross says you should also gather and organize emergency supplies (including food, water, and medicine) ahead of time into a Go-Kit and Stay-at-Home Kit:

Go-Kit: 3 days of supplies that you can easily carry with you.

Stay-at-Home Kit: 2 weeks of supplies if you need to stay at home.

Have a 1-month supply of medication in a child-proof container.

Keep personal, financial, and medical records safe.

You should also be sure to sign up for emergency alerts, keep a backup battery or way to charge your cell phone, and have a battery-powered radio so you can stay connected with what's happening during a wildfire.

For more information, visit the Red Cross wildfire safety page here.