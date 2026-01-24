LIVE UPDATES | Austin weather: Power outages in Central Texas

The Brief Arctic blast heading to Texas Winter Storm Watch in place for some Central Texas counties beginning Saturday FOX 7 Austin is tracking power outages across the area



An Arctic blast has hit Texas and with came some power outages.

FOX 7 Austin is tracking power outages across Central Texas from the four major electric utilities.

How to report an outage or view outage maps

Austin Energy

Austin Energy currently has nine active outages across their coverage area as of 3:10 p.m., Jan. 24.

The outages are in the Windsor Park, Tarrytown, Davenport Ranch neighborhoods and just off Rundberg and Lamar near Barrington Elementary, off E William Cannon east of Bluff Springs, and S 1st Street and Live Oak Street.

Oncor

Oncor currently has 261 active outages across their coverage area as of 3:10 p.m., Jan. 24.

Most of the outages are outside of Central Texas, mostly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and out towards Longview.

However, there are active outages in Williamson County, west and east of Coupland and around the Thrall area. There are also outages in Bell County near Harker Heights, between Harker Heights and Belton and between Belton and Temple.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative

PEC currently has two active outages across their coverage area as of 3:20 p.m., Jan. 24.

One of the outages is in the Liberty Hill area, the other in Bulverda north of San Antonio.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative

Bluebonnet has three active outages across their coverage area as of 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24.

The outages are in the Luling area and southeast of Mustang Ridge.

How to report a downed power line

Never approach, touch, or attempt to move a downed power line or any object in contact with a power line. Contact with power lines can cause serious injury or even death.

If you see a downed power line:

Leave the area immediately and call 911. The 911 operator will contact the provider directly and manage the situation until their personnel arrive.

Stay at least 35 feet away while you report it.

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Stay connected with FOX 7 Austin. For winter storm coverage -- Download Now

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.