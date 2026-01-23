Expand / Collapse search

Austin winter storm: How to get emergency alerts in your county

By
Published  January 23, 2026 4:48pm CST
Winter Weather
FOX 7 Austin
article

In this illustration, a phone shows an Emergency Alert message on April 5, 2024, warning of an earthquake in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • An arctic front will roll into Central Texas this weekend, bringing freezing temps and high chances of winter precipitation.
    • Multiple Austin-area counties have notification systems for emergencies.
    • Other alert systems are available based on colleges, school districts, and cities.

AUSTIN, Texas - As Central Texas preps for the weekend winter storm, multiple counties are reminding residents to sign up for their emergency alerts.

Central Texas: Emergency alert sign-ups by county

Bastrop County

Bell County

  • Register for alerts from the Bell County OEM — click here
  • Bell County OEM website — click here

Blanco County

Burnet County

Caldwell County

Fayette County

Hays County

Lee County

Llano County

Milam County

Travis County

Williamson County

The Source: Information in this article comes from various Central Texas county government websites. 

Winter WeatherBastrop CountyBell CountyBlanco CountyBurnet CountyCaldwell CountyFayette CountyHays CountyLee CountyLlano CountyMilam CountyTravis CountyWilliamson County