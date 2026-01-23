Austin winter storm: How to get emergency alerts in your county

article

The Brief An arctic front will roll into Central Texas this weekend, bringing freezing temps and high chances of winter precipitation. Multiple Austin-area counties have notification systems for emergencies. Other alert systems are available based on colleges, school districts, and cities.



As Central Texas preps for the weekend winter storm, multiple counties are reminding residents to sign up for their emergency alerts.

Central Texas: Emergency alert sign-ups by county

Bastrop County

Bell County

Register for alerts from the Bell County OEM — click here

Bell County OEM website — click here

Blanco County

Burnet County

Caldwell County

Fayette County

Hays County

Lee County

Llano County

Milam County

Travis County

Williamson County