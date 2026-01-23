Austin winter storm: How to get emergency alerts in your county
AUSTIN, Texas - As Central Texas preps for the weekend winter storm, multiple counties are reminding residents to sign up for their emergency alerts.
Central Texas: Emergency alert sign-ups by county
Bastrop County
- Set up alerts through your phone settings — more details here
- Warn Central Texas for Bastrop County — click here
- Bastrop County OEM website — click here
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
Bell County
- Register for alerts from the Bell County OEM — click here
- Bell County OEM website — click here
Blanco County
- Warn Central Texas for Blanco County — click here
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
Burnet County
- Warn Central Texas for Burnet County — click here
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
Caldwell County
- Warn Central Texas for Caldwell County — click here
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
Fayette County
- Warn Central Texas for Fayette County — click here
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
Hays County
- Warn Central Texas for Hays County — click here
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
Lee County
- Warn Central Texas for Lee County — click here
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
Llano County
- Warn Central Texas for Llano County — click here
- Sign up for alerts through Everbridge
Milam County
- Sign up for alerts through CodeRed for Milam County
- Milam County OEM resources - click here
Travis County
- Sign up for alerts at the Travis County Emergency Services website
- Find out more with the Travis County Winter Preparedness Plan
Williamson County
