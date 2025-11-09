Austin weather: Red Flag Warning issued for Central Texas ahead of plunging temperatures

The Brief A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of South Central Texas from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday due to critical wildfire risk. The danger is caused by a combination of high winds (up to 40 mph), extremely low humidity, and dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged and illegal. The region will see plunging overnight temperatures into the 30s following a cold front, with highs quickly rebounding into the 80s by the end of the week.



A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of South Central Texas on Sunday, as high winds and extremely dry conditions create a critical risk for wildfires.

The Red Flag Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, is active from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. It covers Central Texas, including the Austin area, and is prompted by a combination of northern wind gusts up to 40 mph, low humidity, and dry, dormant vegetation.

Those three factors create the perfect environment for fires to both start and spread. Please exercise extreme caution. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged and currently illegal.

A Wind Advisory is also in place until 6 p.m. Sunday, specifically for areas including Travis County, due to the potential for 40 mph wind gusts.

Cold Snap Sunday Night

The dangerous fire conditions follow a significant cold front that swept through the region, ending a period of record heat that saw Austin hit 93 degrees on Friday—the hottest November day on record.

Sunday will see mild temperatures, with Austin staying in the low to upper 60s, but the strong winds will add a substantial chill factor.

The main impact of the cold air will hit overnight and on Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to plummet, with the Hill Country flirting with freezing (32 degrees). Austin-area residents can expect to wake up to temperatures in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday morning and are advised to bundle up.

However, the cold snap will be short-lived. The second half of the week is forecast to bring a significant warm-up, with highs climbing back into the 70s by Veterans Day (Tuesday) and soaring into the 80s for the remainder of the week.