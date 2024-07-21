Austin weather: Roads close due to flooding

A few roads were closed on Sunday evening due to heavy rain in the Austin area.

According to ATXFloods.com, one low water crossing is still closed as of about 7 p.m.:

Camp Craft Road at Eanes Creek near Eanes School Road

Photos from ATXFlood's cameras showed water over the roadway in places around 5 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Spicewood Springs Road is closed at Bull Creek. (ATXFloods)

Radar showed showers and storms moving across the area. Most of the rain has moved through as of 7 p.m., leaving a low chance overnight, ranging from six to 15 percent.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 70s to low 80s overnight.

The National Weather Service has the area under a Hazardous Weather Outlook and is predicting multiple rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms this week.

The NWS says that any of the activity this week "will becapable of producing heavy rainfall which may lead to scatteredflash flooding, particularly Monday through Thursday morning."

