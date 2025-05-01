Austin weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of Central Texas

article

Happy Thursday and welcome to May, which is the rainiest month of the year, and it will look like it the few weeks at least.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of Central Texas until 9 p.m. Counties include: Bastrop, Lee, Travis, Llano, Burnet, Williamson, San Saba, Mason, Bell, Milam and Lampasas.

It will feel more like summer with highs in the low 90s with high humidity and less wind.

The heating of the day will interact with the dryline to help erode the lid on the atmosphere to generate evening storms.

They will start in the Hill Country between 5 and 7 p.m. and then could enter the Austin-metro area by mid-evening.

We are under a marginal risk of severe storms with the main concern being large hail. Rain chances and severe weather threat increase tomorrow with a late-season front coming to town.

