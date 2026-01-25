Austin weather: School closures, delays for Monday, Jan. 26

The Brief An arctic blast has hit Central Texas Below is a list of school districts, colleges and universities that have made operational changes for Jan. 26



The winter storm has made its way to Central Texas, causing impacts across the region, including to schools.

Some Central Texas school districts, colleges and universities have adjusted their operations due to the arctic blast.

School district closures/delays

Below is a list of Central Texas school districts and their plans for the winter weather as of Jan. 26:

Austin Independent School District

Austin ISD schools and offices will close Monday, Jan. 26 due to expected extreme temperatures and road conditions.

UT Austin

The University of Texas at Austin will remain closed through Monday, Jan. 26. All classes and events are cancelled. All UT Austin facilities in Central Texas will be closed.

Austin Community College

ACC campuses and centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

There will be no classes, activities or services.

Georgetown ISD

GISD is canceling classes for all students and closing facilities on Monday, Jan. 26.

Extracurricular activities are also cancelled. Coaches/teachers will provide more information at a later time on rescheduled opportunities.

The meeting of the board of trustees scheduled for 5:30 pm tomorrow will be rescheduled for February 2.

Del Valle ISD

All Del Valle ISD schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

All classes, activities, and athletics are canceled.

At this time, the district will reopen with a normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Hays CISD

Hays CISD has canceled school for Monday, Jan. 26. This includes all student activities as well.

The school board meeting for Monday night is still set to occur at the normally posted time and location.

At this time, the district is on track for a regular schedule Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Leander ISD

Leander ISD schools and facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to continued freezing conditions and hazardous travel concerns.

All classes and after-school activities are canceled.

Dripping Springs ISD

All Dripping Springs ISD classes are canceled, and district offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

The closure includes all classes, student activities, and events.

At this time, the regular meeting of the DSISD Board of Trustees, scheduled for Monday, January 26, at 6:00 p.m., will proceed as planned.

Harper ISD

Classes and extra-curricular activities have been canceled for Monday, Jan. 26.

Rockdale ISD

All schools in district will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

Eanes ISD

All Eanes ISD schools, offices and childcare centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

All evening activities, including athletics, fine arts, campus & co-curricular activities, are also canceled.

Staff should not report unless specifically directed by their supervisor.

Johnson City ISD

Johnson City ISD will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26th.

At this time, classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 27th.

Chaparral Star Academy

CSA will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

IDEA Public Schools Greater Austin Region

All classes and activities canceled for Monday, Jan. 26.

Decision on Tuesday, Jan. 27 has not been made.

Blanco ISD

All district activities have been canceled for Monday, Jan. 26.

Lexington ISD

The district will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

St. Mary Catholic School

The school in Taylor will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

Regents School of Austin

The school will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

All fine art, academic co-curriculars and athletic activities are also canceled.

Brentwood Christian School

The school will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

Marble Falls ISD

Classes are canceled for Monday, Jan. 26.

A decision about Tuesday, Jan. 27 will be made no later than 8 p.m. on the 26th. That decision will be communicated via text, email, the MFISD social media pages on Facebook and X, and on the district website.

Cedars International Academy Schools

Cedars International Academy Schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

Concordia University Texas

On-campus nursing Austin and DFW locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

Florence ISD

The district will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

Dime Box ISD

The district will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

There will be a late start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Manor ISD

All schools and offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

Class and before-and-after school activities are also canceled.

The scheduled Board Meeting will also not be taking place.

La Grange ISD

Due to the expected inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff, La Grange ISD will cancel all classes and all activities on Monday, Jan. 26.

There will be a two hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Lake Travis ISD

Lake Travis ISD says it will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26 as temperatures are anticipated to remain below freezing until the afternoon.

The district says it anticipates resuming regular operations on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Harlandale ISD

Harlandale ISD in Bexar County will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

The district says that this decision was made in consultation with the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials to prioritize the safety of students and staff.

All after-school activities scheduled for Monday will also be canceled or postponed. Harlandale ISD will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as necessary.

San Antonio ISD

For the safety of all staff and students, all San Antonio ISD schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

At this time, the district is expected to be open on Tuesday, Jan. 27.