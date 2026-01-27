Austin weather: School closures, delays due to road conditions: FULL LIST
AUSTIN, Texas - The winter storm has made its way to Central Texas, causing impacts across the region, including to schools.
Some Central Texas school districts have adjusted their operations for Wednesday, Jan. 28, due to road conditions.
You can view the full list below:
School district delays
What we know:
Florence ISD
Florence ISD will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 28.
Jarrell ISD
All Jarrell ISD campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 28.
Leander ISD
Leander ISD will operate on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 28, due to lingering freezing temperatures and the potential for icy conditions early in the morning.
St. Mary's Catholic School
St. Mary's Catholic School in Taylor will operate on a two-hour delay for Wednesday, Jan. 28.
- 9:30AM: Carline Start
- 10:00AM: Classes Start
The Source: Information from school districts