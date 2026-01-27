The Brief In some parts of Central Texas, there are still icy road conditions Some Central Texas school districts have adjusted their operations for Wednesday, Jan. 28



The winter storm has made its way to Central Texas, causing impacts across the region, including to schools.

Some Central Texas school districts have adjusted their operations for Wednesday, Jan. 28 , due to road conditions.

You can view the full list below:

School district delays

What we know:

Florence ISD

Florence ISD will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Jarrell ISD

All Jarrell ISD campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Leander ISD

Leander ISD will operate on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 28, due to lingering freezing temperatures and the potential for icy conditions early in the morning.

St. Mary's Catholic School

St. Mary's Catholic School in Taylor will operate on a two-hour delay for Wednesday, Jan. 28.

9:30AM: Carline Start

10:00AM: Classes Start