Austin weather: School closures, delays due to icy conditions: FULL LIST
AUSTIN, Texas - The winter storm has made its way to Central Texas, causing impacts across the region, including to schools.
Some Central Texas school districts, colleges and universities have adjusted their operations for Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to the arctic blast.
You can view the full list below:
School district closures/delays
What we know:
Austin ISD
All Austin ISD schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Austin Community College
ACC will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Bartlett ISD
Bartlett ISD schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to unsafe road conditions.
All extracurricular activities are canceled.
Blanco ISD
All Blanco ISD schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Brentwood Christian School
Brentwood Christian School will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Burnet CISD
All classes, activities, and events scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 27 are canceled.
Champions School of Real Estate
Champions School of Real Estate Austin campus will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Chapparral Star Academy
Chapparral Star Academy will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Child Inc Head Start
Child Inc Head Start will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Cedars International Academy Schools
Cedars International Academy Schools will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Del Valle ISD
All Del Valle ISD schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Dripping Springs ISD
All Dripping Springs ISD campuses are canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
District offices will be closed, as well.
Eanes ISD
All campuses and district offices will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Elgin ISD
All campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Florence ISD
Florence ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Fredericksburg ISD
Fredericksburg ISD will be closed Tuesday, January 27.
Georgetown ISD
All Georgetown ISD campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Granger ISD
Granger ISD has canceled school for Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to expected icy road conditions.
All schools will return to normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 28.
Harper ISD
Harper ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Hays CISD
All schools will remain closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Huston-Tillotson University
Due to ongoing winter weather conditions, Huston-Tillotson University will operate remotely on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Hutto ISD
Hutto ISD has canceled school for Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to continued freezing temperatures and the potential for icy roadways.
Hyde Park Schools
All schools will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
IDEA Public Schools
IDEA Public Schools Greater Austin Region will be canceling all classes and activities for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Jarrell ISD
All Jarrell ISD campuses are closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Johnson City ISD
Johnson City ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Lago Vista ISD
All campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27 due to hazardous road conditions from icy and refreezing streets.
Lake Travis ISD
All schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to possible road conditions.
Lampasas ISD
Lampasas ISD will remain closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Leander ISD
Leander ISD schools and facilities will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Lexington ISD
Lexington ISD will have a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Buses will run two hours later than normal.
Liberty Hill ISD
Liberty Hill ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to ongoing weather conditions.
Llano ISD
Llano ISD will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Llano Christian Academy
Llano Christian Academy will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to icy roads.
Lockhart ISD
All Lockhart ISD schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Manor ISD
All schools and offices will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to winter conditions.
Marble Falls ISD
All campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Rockdale ISD
All Rockdale ISD schools and district facilities will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Round Rock ISD
All Round Rock ISD classes and before- and after-school activities are canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Regents School of Austin
Regents School of Austin will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
San Antonio ISD
San Antonio ISD will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 27, with a two-hour delayed start for students only.
San Marcos CISD
All San Marcos CISD campuses and offices will operate on a 2-hour delay for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
San Saba ISD
San Saba ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to road conditions.
St. Mary's Catholic School
St. Mary's Catholic School in Taylor has decided to remain closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
St. Michael's Prep
St. Michael's Prep will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Southwestern University
Southwestern University has canceled all classes on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Taylor ISD
Taylor ISD schools will remain closed Tuesday, Jan. 27 due to lingering icy conditions and roadways that may refreeze overnight.
Extracurricular activities are canceled or will be rescheduled.
Texas Empowerment Academy
Texas Empowerment Academy will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Texas State Technical College
Texas State Technical College's Williamson County campus will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Texas State University
The San Marcos campus will operate as normal on Tuesday.
The Round Rock campus will have a delayed start at noon.
The University of Texas at Austin
The University of Texas at Austin will remain closed through Tuesday, Jan. 27.
