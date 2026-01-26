The Brief A winter storm brought hazardous road conditions this weekend In some parts of Central Texas, there are still icy road conditions Below is a list of school districts, colleges and universities that have made operational changes for Jan. 27



The winter storm has made its way to Central Texas, causing impacts across the region, including to schools.

Some Central Texas school districts, colleges and universities have adjusted their operations for Tuesday, Jan. 27 , due to the arctic blast.

You can view the full list below:

School district closures/delays

What we know:

Austin ISD

All Austin ISD schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Austin Community College

ACC will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Bartlett ISD

Bartlett ISD schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to unsafe road conditions.

All extracurricular activities are canceled.

Blanco ISD

All Blanco ISD schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Brentwood Christian School

Brentwood Christian School will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Burnet CISD

All classes, activities, and events scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 27 are canceled.

Champions School of Real Estate

Champions School of Real Estate Austin campus will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Chapparral Star Academy

Chapparral Star Academy will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Child Inc Head Start

Child Inc Head Start will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Cedars International Academy Schools

Cedars International Academy Schools will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Del Valle ISD

All Del Valle ISD schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Dripping Springs ISD

All Dripping Springs ISD campuses are canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

District offices will be closed, as well.

Eanes ISD

All campuses and district offices will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Elgin ISD

All campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Florence ISD

Florence ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Fredericksburg ISD

Fredericksburg ISD will be closed Tuesday, January 27.

Georgetown ISD

All Georgetown ISD campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Granger ISD

Granger ISD has canceled school for Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to expected icy road conditions.

All schools will return to normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Harper ISD

Harper ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Hays CISD

All schools will remain closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Huston-Tillotson University

Due to ongoing winter weather conditions, Huston-Tillotson University will operate remotely on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Hutto ISD

Hutto ISD has canceled school for Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to continued freezing temperatures and the potential for icy roadways.

Hyde Park Schools

All schools will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

IDEA Public Schools

IDEA Public Schools Greater Austin Region will be canceling all classes and activities for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Jarrell ISD

All Jarrell ISD campuses are closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Johnson City ISD

Johnson City ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Lago Vista ISD

All campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27 due to hazardous road conditions from icy and refreezing streets.

Lake Travis ISD

All schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to possible road conditions.

Lampasas ISD

Lampasas ISD will remain closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Leander ISD

Leander ISD schools and facilities will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Lexington ISD

Lexington ISD will have a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Buses will run two hours later than normal.

Liberty Hill ISD

Liberty Hill ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to ongoing weather conditions.

Llano ISD

Llano ISD will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Llano Christian Academy

Llano Christian Academy will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to icy roads.

Lockhart ISD

All Lockhart ISD schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Manor ISD

All schools and offices will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to winter conditions.

Marble Falls ISD

All campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Rockdale ISD

All Rockdale ISD schools and district facilities will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Round Rock ISD

All Round Rock ISD classes and before- and after-school activities are canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Regents School of Austin

Regents School of Austin will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

San Antonio ISD

San Antonio ISD will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 27, with a two-hour delayed start for students only.

San Marcos CISD

All San Marcos CISD campuses and offices will operate on a 2-hour delay for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

San Saba ISD

San Saba ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to road conditions.

St. Mary's Catholic School

St. Mary's Catholic School in Taylor has decided to remain closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

St. Michael's Prep

St. Michael's Prep will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Southwestern University

Southwestern University has canceled all classes on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Taylor ISD

Taylor ISD schools will remain closed Tuesday, Jan. 27 due to lingering icy conditions and roadways that may refreeze overnight.

Extracurricular activities are canceled or will be rescheduled.

Texas Empowerment Academy

Texas Empowerment Academy will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Texas State Technical College

Texas State Technical College's Williamson County campus will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Texas State University

The San Marcos campus will operate as normal on Tuesday.

The Round Rock campus will have a delayed start at noon.

The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Austin will remain closed through Tuesday, Jan. 27.