Austin weather: Slight chance of brief showers

The Brief Austin is expected to have a warm and humid Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s. There is a slight chance of brief, isolated showers this afternoon, though the area west of Interstate 35 is expected to stay dry. Forecasters are monitoring a system in the Gulf of Mexico that has a high chance of tropical development.



Austinites can expect a warm and humid Sunday with a slight chance of isolated showers.

Sunday forecast

Temperatures were 72 degrees in downtown Austin as of 7:16 a.m., with calm winds blowing in from the south. The winds will pick up slightly to 5-10 mph as the day progresses, bringing warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico that will keep conditions feeling sticky.

The high for Sunday is expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s, with a small possibility of scattered showers in the afternoon. Any rain will be brief.

The city is expected to stay dry west of Interstate 35.

This week's forecast

Looking ahead to the work week, temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 60s to low 70s in the mornings before climbing into the mid-90s in the afternoons. A 10% chance of showers is in the forecast for Monday afternoon and evening.

We are also monitoring tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico. A system has a high chance of tropical development as it moves northwest, but it is too early to determine its exact path.