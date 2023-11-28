Austin weather: Storms possible later this week

The sunshine makes a comeback today but still chilly with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

This is the 8th day in a row with highs below average.

All eyes are on the next Western Low that will usher in the clouds again on Wednesday and then turn on the rain and storms on Thursday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.