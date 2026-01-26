Austin winter weather: AFD reports several broken pipes across the city

The Brief Due to winter weather in Central Texas, pipes could burst if they were exposed for too long in the cold AFD reported several broken water pipes across the city A plumber gave some tips on how to protect your pipes



With the freezing weather, pipes could burst if they were exposed for too long.

The Austin Fire Department reported several broken water pipes across the city on Monday.

How to protect your pipes during winter weather

What they're saying:

From pipes bursting to frozen pipes, plumbers said they are absolutely slammed because of it.

One plumbing service says many homeowners didn’t drip their faucets overnight and woke up to frozen pipes Monday morning.

The damage can quickly become costly.

"You'll see water bursts on exterior walls that are open face to the wind," said plumber Jonathan Guyton, with Crow's Pumbing Service.

Plumbers say the easiest thing you can do is drip your faucets from your kitchen to your bathroom to even your bathtub. Opening up cabinets that house pipes also helps keep the warm air circulating in your home.

"We want to keep that water flowing so that it doesn't have the chance to freeze," said Guyton.

Make sure to keep your thermostat to at least 65 degrees or above to keep those pipes from freezing.

"Making sure that we're keeping up with that semiannual HVAC service is very important," said Guyton.

It's also important to wrap any vulnerable pipes, especially if your water heater is outside. Bib covers and pipe insulation can also be found at hardware stores, but in a pinch, an old T-shirt or bath towel works, too.

Then, just keep an eye out for any sign of freezing pipes.

"If you are losing water. Pressure drops everywhere throughout the home," said Guyton.

"You know, moist spots in areas where plumbing is known to be," he previously said.

If a pipe does freeze, you can try warming it using a hair dryer or hot towels. If you notice a leak or burst, shut off your main water line immediately and call a plumber.

We’re also told it will be worthwhile to invest in what's called a water monitor. That will let you know if there are any leaks or anything that goes wrong with the home's plumbing system.