Austin Yogurt Shop murders: Previous suspects exonerated at hearing

The Brief Hearing held to clear the name of previous suspects in 1991 Yogurt Shop murders In 1999, Michael Scott, Robert Springsteen, Maurice Pierce, and Forrest Welborn were originally charged In September 2025, APD announced evidence linking Robert Brashers to the murders



A hearing was held to clear the names of the four men previously accused of the 1991 Yogurt Shop murders.

The hearing began at 9 a.m. (CT) in the 460th District Court, under the jurisdiction of the original court, the 167th District Court.

The judge dismissed all the charges against the four men with prejudice.

What they're saying:

"It has been over twenty-five years since the four men wrongfully accused have been waiting for the criminal justice system to clear their names," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope this hearing offers the transparency they need to help them move forward and supports the healing process for the families of the four young girls, as well as for our Austin community."

The backstory:

In September 2025, after more than three decades, Austin police investigators identified Robert Eugene Brashers as the man responsible for the unsolved 1991 quadruple murder at an Austin yogurt shop.

The crime happened shortly before midnight on Friday, Dec. 6, 1991.

An Austin police patrol officer saw a fire coming from the "I Can't Believe It's Yogurt! (ICBY)" shop located at 2949 West Anderson Lane. After the Austin Fire Department extinguished the fire, firefighters found four dead bodies.

The victims were 17-year-old Jennifer Harbison, 15-year-old Sarah Harbison, 17-year-old Eliza Thomas, and 13-year-old Amy Ayers. Jennifer and Eliza were employees at the shop, and Sarah and Amy were with them as they closed for the night.

All four girls were nude and had been shot, bound, and gagged. Due to fire and water damage from the sprinklers, evidence collection was challenging.