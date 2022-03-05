Austinites continue protesting Russian invasion of Ukraine at Texas Capitol

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Capitol Saturday afternoon to protest the war happening in Ukraine with Russia. This marks the ninth protest to happen since Russia invaded Ukraine.

"I'm out here today because we all don't have a choice. Our country has been viciously attacked. It was an unprovoked attack. Nobody invited Putin. He viciously came because he decided that he wants to conquer Ukraine," said Darya Ledesma, a protester.

These protests have been happening for over a week now. They started on the day Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th. Protesters say they are frustrated, upset, and tired with having to continue holding these protests, but they're not planning on stopping anytime soon.

"It is super heartbreaking. I won't lie to you, I have my meltdowns, but then I gather myself together because tears have never solved anything," said Ledesma.

Protesters say this is for the people of Ukraine… including their family.

"I have my parents. I have my brother with his little kids and his wife hiding right now in a cellar in Ukraine. They cannot leave," said Mariana Kotenko, a protester.

Kotenka says she fears extensively for her family as they experience what she sees on TV firsthand.

"It is scary because every call and every message can be the last one. I don't know if I'm trying to call them and if the call isn’t going through because the signals are being blocked by Russians, or they might be already dead. I just hope that the world act and act very quickly," she said.

Protesters hope NATO will act fast before it is too late.

"How much more blood do you need to start acting now? NATO must show their support," said Ledesma.

Another protest is set for in front of the Capitol on Sunday at noon.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Camouflage for Ukraine: Texas veteran sends camo hoodies to Ukrainians

Employee of Austin-based IT company flees Ukraine with young family

Texas Baptist Men helping get people out of Ukraine safely

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter