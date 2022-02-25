What is SWIFT? A look at West’s toughest sanctions on Russia yet
On Saturday, The United States joined European allies to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia — cutting some banks off from SWIFT. Here’s a look at what that means.
Ukraine latest: West to impose Russian SWIFT bans; gas pipeline blown up in Kharkiv
The United States, European Union and United Kingdom have agreed to put in place crippling sanctions on the Russian financial sector in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Gov. Abbott calls on Texas retailers to remove Russian products from shelves
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called on Texas retailers to remove all Russian products from their shelves.
Prayers and despair: Ukrainians in the US decry invasion
Rev. Myron Myronyuk stayed up all night at home in Pennsylvania as his twin brother tried to flee Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, only to turn back because the road out was choked with traffic.
Ukraine supporters rally at protest at Texas Capitol Saturday
Texans gathered at the Texas Capitol on Saturday in downtown Austin to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Delta Air Lines dissolves ties with Russian-national airline
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has joined the growing list of Western businesses suspending ties with Russia following that country’s invasion of Ukraine this week.
Kyiv high-rise apartment building hit by missile strike
There was no immediate word on any potential fatalities or injuries.
Russian invasion of Ukraine puts US-space collaboration in question
President Joe Biden announced new sanctions Thursday targeting Russian financial and technology sectors, including its space program.
Street fighting breaks out in Kyiv as Russian troops storm Ukraine's capital
Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.
Zelenskyy refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to 'stand firm'
Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here.”
University of Texas researcher warns public of misinformation amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
A University of Texas researcher wants to warn the public of misinformation as social media continues to be flooded with posts focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Leander woman advocates for employees, family and friends in Ukraine
A Ukrainian woman living in Leander runs an online school that employs 20 Ukraine-based teachers. She's now working to keep those employees safe amid the Russian invasion.
Empire State Building, other world landmarks light up in solidarity with Ukraine
Cities across the globe light up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia pushes on with its invasion of its European neighbor.
Ukraine crisis: How you can help
As Russian forces continue their full-scale invasion on Ukraine, here are some ways Americans can help the Ukrainian people.
Ukrainian marine sacrifices himself to blow up bridge, Ukrainian Military says
The Ukrainian military has released a statement thanking a marine for allegedly sacrificing himself in order to demolish a bridge that would allow Russian tanks to advance.
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces head toward Kyiv
Invading Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
Former Houston-area man, now living in Ukraine, trying to escape hostilities with Russia
The trip for civilians to get out of Ukraine is difficult. That includes Americans, who were still in the country when the fighting started.
Spirit of support: Russian vodka removed from Kansas liquor store shelves
“I’m trying to stand with Ukraine by not standing behind Russian products,” Jamie Stratton, Jacob Liquor Exchange partner and wine director, told FOX TV Stations.
Abbott directs state agencies to safeguard Texas as Russian cyberattack potential increases
Gov. Abbott wrote a letter on Friday directing Texas DIR and DPS to take critical actions in order to safeguard the state from Russian cyberattacks.
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US, Europe agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov
The EU’s unanimous decision, part of a broader sanctions package, indicated that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to force Putin to stop the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and from unleashing a major war in Europe.