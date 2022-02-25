Zelenskyy refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to 'stand firm'

Zelenskyy refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to 'stand firm'

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here.”

Ukraine crisis: How you can help

Ukraine crisis: How you can help

As Russian forces continue their full-scale invasion on Ukraine, here are some ways Americans can help the Ukrainian people.