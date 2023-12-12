Austin's 37th Street Lights tradition back for holiday season

A "uniquely" Austin tradition, 37th Street Lights, is back!

The holiday ritual has been drawing people to Central Austin for decades. About two dozen houses along West 37th Street east of Guadalupe Street, and the road itself, are now decked out in lights and decorations.

"Tradition is still alive and well in Austin," said Maddy Brat, one of the current organizers of the display. "It's definitely a lot of work, so having everybody have a good time here makes it all worth it."

The display traces its origins to the 1980s. It died down for a while, but since 2016 it’s seen a resurgence.

"It’s one of the reasons we wanted to live here. We bought this house during the Christmas season, and when we saw the lights it made us so happy," said Meredith Paterson, who has been taking part in the display for several years.

From house to house, themes run the gamut.

"We’ve done a circus theme and a Candyland theme," said Paterson. "This year, our daughter wanted to do Taylor Swift. And so we were all in."

37th Street Lights is very much interactive, in a "Keep Austin Weird" kind of way. It includes an "insecurity checkpoint" where passers-by can reveal their secrets, a "manifestation station" where you can write down your wishes for the new year, and, perhaps weirdest of all, a stuffed animal petting zoo.

But, sadly, organizers say 37th Street may look a little different come next year.

"It might be the last year like this, because basically we've got two to three people doing a majority of the work right now. And two of those three people are leaving," said Brat.

But, for now, the display is here, and it’s spectacular.

"It makes the season for us," said Paterson. "It just makes us feel like we're part of a bigger community and. And what we love about Austin."

The lights are on every night from sunset until 10 p.m. on 37th Street east of Guadalupe, and some surrounding blocks as well. It runs through New Year’s Day. There’s also a toy exchange for families in need.