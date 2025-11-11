Austin's 69th Veterans Day Parade took place in downtown

The Brief The 69th annual Veterans Day Parade was held in downtown Austin on Nov. 11 FOX 7 Austin spoke to several veterans who watched the parade



The City of Austin and Military Veterans Empowerment Network held their 69th annual Veterans Day Parade, marching from the Congress Bridge to the State Capitol.

Veterans Day Parade in downtown Austin

Local perspective:

Master Sgt. Tommie Pernell, who watched the parade, joined the military in 1981.

"I actually joined the military on a dare and just to prove that I can do certain things that people told me I couldn't do," he said.

What Pernell thought would be a couple of years in the military turned into more than three decades.

"I had a lot of good opportunities. I saw the world. I met a lot of great people from around the world, and I had a great position. I was an instructor, and just had a great time," he said.

He honorably retired in 2012.

"My worst day of my career was the day I had to retire, because I reached age 60," Pernell said.

Master Sgt. Tommie Pernell

Senior Master Sgt. Gilbert Rodriquez, who watched the parade, served from 1967 to 1994.

"It's very rewarding, and it's an experience that everybody should experience, and you get to grow and enjoy life and get to meet a lot of new people from all over the world," he said.

His son, James Rodriquez, says the parade is a tradition in their family.

"I talk to my family all the time about me growing up as being an Air Force brat, as you will, and so it's very important for them to understand the sacrifice that not only that my father did, their grandparents did, but also everybody in the world who does this," he said.

"It's about patriotism, and in my opinion, we should all be patriotic. The country gives us a lot, so we should give back something," Pernell said.

Senior Master Sgt. Gilbert Rodriquez

Marching bands, city departments, and community organizations all put on a show in the parade to the delight of the younger generation.

"A lot of kids cheering on our country, it's beautiful," Denise Garza, whose husband is a veteran, said.

Our FOX 7 Austin crew were also in the parade.

"I love the United States, I really like it, so I celebrate with all the people and the veterans this day," Luciana Bieler, who is from Argentina, said.