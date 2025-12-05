Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2025–26 playoffs.
Playoffs Week 4 highlights
Lake Travis punches ticket to the semifinals with 27-19 win over SA Johnson
Llano heading to semifinals after close 38-35 win over Edna
Playoffs Week 4 scores
Thursday, Dec. 4
Refugio 27
Mason 13
Friday, Dec. 5
Lake Travis 27
SA Johnson 19
New Braunfels 0
Smithson Valley 24
Edna 35
Llano 38
