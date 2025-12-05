Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  December 5, 2025 7:46pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2025–26 playoffs.

Playoffs Week 4 highlights

Lake Travis punches ticket to the semifinals with 27-19 win over SA Johnson

2025 playoffs Wk 4: SA Johnson vs Lake Travis

Lake Travis has its eyes on a state title but first must get past the region final game against SA Johnson in San Marcos.

Llano heading to semifinals after close 38-35 win over Edna

2025 playoffs Wk 4: Edna vs Llano

Llano takes on Edna in the Class 3A Division I region final in San Antonio.

Playoffs Week 4 scores

Thursday, Dec. 4

Refugio 27
Mason 13

Friday, Dec. 5

Lake Travis 27
SA Johnson 19

New Braunfels 0
Smithson Valley 24

Edna 35
Llano 38

