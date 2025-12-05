Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights

The Brief Playoffs are here for Texas high school football Check out the scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2025-26 playoffs



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2025–26 playoffs.

Lake Travis punches ticket to the semifinals with 27-19 win over SA Johnson

Llano heading to semifinals after close 38-35 win over Edna

Thursday, Dec. 4

Refugio 27

Mason 13

Friday, Dec. 5

Lake Travis 27

SA Johnson 19

New Braunfels 0

Smithson Valley 24

Edna 35

Llano 38