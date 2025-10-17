Austin's 'No Kings' protest to take place in downtown

The Brief A No Kings protest will be taking place in downtown Austin The protest will run from 2-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 National Guard members won’t be patrolling the street but will be ready to assist if needed



Thousands of protesters will take to the streets nationwide, including right here in Central Texas. It's part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement.

The event runs from 2-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18.

"We're creating a space where everyone can come out on Saturday, meet other people, stand in solidarity, get their energy out, and direct their energy, their anger, and their frustration at productive organizing they can do on an ongoing basis to actually help their community," said event organizer, Sophia Mirto.

The protest is organized by "Hands off Central Texas", an Austin-based civics and first amendment nonprofit.

"The last No Kings Day here in the heart of Texas, we had 20 to 25,000 people come out. And Saturday, we're expecting 20 to 30,000," said Mirto.

Governor Greg Abbott has announced the deployment of National Guard troopers and DPS troopers ahead of Saturday’s protest, saying it’s to ensure the safety of Texans and their property.

Mayor Kirk Watson confirmed the National Guard members won’t be patrolling the street but will be ready to assist if needed.

"Our department has been very accommodating to make sure that we help people express their first amendment rights in a peaceful manner so that way they can exercise their rights. However, that does not include criminal behavior," said Michael Bullock, with Austin Police Association.

Event organizer Sophia Mitro says Saturday will start with a rally at the Capitol at 2 p.m.

"If for some reason, our Capitol permit doesn't get honored, we'll be outside the front gates on Congress and 11th Street. We have a march permit, so the street will be shut down for safety and all the people that will be marching. And we're going to be marching down Congress Avenue, taking a right on Cesar Chavez and a left on the south 1st Street bridge, where everyone will end up at Auditorium Shores," said Mitro.

Mitro says speakers, food trucks, and music will all be at Auditorum Shores.

DPS says its homeland security division is monitoring the event, looking into any potential threats, and promising to swiftly charge anyone who breaks the law.

Austin police also say they’re prepared, warning that illegal activity won’t be tolerated.

"I would encourage anybody that may be considering engaging in illegal behavior to be aware that the department does monitor things, and we are prepared for things, and it's not worth going down that route. It's always best to just remain peaceful and to not engage in any criminal behavior," said Bullock.

Texas DPS says if you are planning on attending: drive defensively, plan ahead, remember essential items, follow directions and stay aware of your surroundings.