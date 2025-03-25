Austin's Pecan Street Festival moving to Bee Cave after restructuring of 6th Street

article

The Brief Austin's annual Pecan Street Festival is moving from 6th Street to Bee Cave The festival said the move is due to ‘recent restructuring of 6th St. and public safety concerns’ The festival will be held May 3-4 at the Hill Country Galleria



Austin's annual Pecan Street Festival is moving from 6th Street to Bee Cave.

For the last 50 years, the festival has been held on 6th Street.

What we know:

Austin's longest-running art and music festival will now take place at the Hill Country Galleria this spring. The festival will be held May 3-4.

According to a Hill Country Galleria spokesperson, the festival has decided to seek out more space as Austin's population continues to grow.

The new location offers a family-friendly atmosphere with free parking, making it easily accessible for everyone.

What they're saying:

"We are excited to welcome the Pecan Street Festival to Hill Country Galleria for its milestone 50th anniversary," said Alora Hess, Marketing Manager at Hill Country Galleria. "We know how special this event is to the Austin community, and our goal is to enhance the festival experience by offering plentiful space, convenient amenities, and a welcoming environment that celebrates the incredible local talent that makes the Pecan Street Festival so special."

A statement on the new location was posted on the Pecan Street Festival's website:

"Due to the recent restructuring of Historic Sixth Street and public safety concerns, the May 2025 Pecan Fest will take place at Hill Country Galleria. Enjoy free parking and free admission, a clean and safe environment, and all the amenities of the Pecan Street Festival you know and love."