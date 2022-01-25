Austin's Texas French Bread bakery and bistro destroyed by fire

The Austin Fire Department is investigating to see what caused a fire at Texas French Bread. AFD was called to the bakery and bistro, located at 29th and Rio Grande Street, just before 11 p.m. on January 24. When firefighters arrived they saw fire coming out of the roof of the building.

Officials say some employees were still in the building at the time of the fire but they were all able to get out safely.

It took about three hours for crews to get the fire under control.

According to its website, Texas French Bread has been open since 1981 and serves freshly-baked breads, pastries, and desserts from scratch.

