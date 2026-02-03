Austin's Wishbone Bridge to open on Saturday; nonprofit hosts opening celebration

The Brief The Wishbone Bridge will officially open on Saturday, Feb. 7 The bridge has been under construction since July 2024 To celebrate the opening, the nonprofit Ghisallo Cycling Initiative is hosting a community ride to the celebration



The Wishbone Bridge will officially open this weekend. It connects the Hike and Bike Trail on the east side of Lady Bird Lake.

What we know:

The bridge has been under construction since July 2024, and will officially open on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Each leg on this bridge is about the length of a football field. At the center of the Y-shaped bridge are benches and greenery. Vines are supposed to grow on poles and create natural shade at the top.

The columns holding the bridge up go down 30 feet to bedrock. Because the bridge is built over water, the parts had to be brought in on barges and boats.

There is also a revamped tunnel under South Pleasant Valley Road. Art is being installed in it.

The entire improvement project cost $25 million and is mostly funded from the 2020 mobility bond.

Wishbone Bridge opening celebration

Why you should care:

On Saturday, the nonprofit Ghisallo Cycling Initiative is hosting a community ride to the celebration.

Derek Hansen, Austin Team Lead with Ghisalo, says the bridge will be great for those in their programs. Ghisallo helps people of all ages access the world by bike.

"Oh my gosh, so excited, we're thrilled. I mean, this is bringing so many communities together. Obviously, it's just a beautiful showpiece for cycling and for pedestrians and for anyone who wants to access it," Hansen said.

He's also reminding everyone on the road, whether on Saturday or any day, to keep safety in mind.

"We've got different kinds of traffic coming from all directions, so I want to remind everyone to slow down, look out for one another, use vocal commands like 'on the left' or letting people know your intentions. That way we can all cross safely and at a safe speed," Hansen said.

Saturday's celebration starts at 10 a.m.

Ghisallo's community ride starts at 9:30 a.m. You can RSVP here if you want to participate.