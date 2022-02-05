Man arrested after seen 'throwing objects' from 24th floor window in downtown Houston

Authorities have arrested a man reportedly seen "throwing objects" from the 24th floor of a building in downtown Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are limited as it's an active investigation but were told police were called to the JP Morgan Chase Building in the 600 block of Travis St. That's where investigators found a man allegedly "throwing objects" out the window from the 24th floor.

During a press conference with the Houston Police Department, authorities were called out a little after 8 a.m. saying it looked like the man was poking his head out and possibly preparing to jump. Several of the roadways were closed off while investigators tried speaking with him as well as ensuring no bystanders were hit by falling debris.

Right now, it's unclear what connections the man had with the building, as he does not work there and police say, he does not even live in Houston.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.