University of Texas police investigating reports of person looking in windows

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The Brief UT Austin police are investigating reports of a person looking in windows and trying to make contact with people. Authorities said they received five reports between Thursday and Friday. The reported incidents occurred on San Gabriel and 21st Street and San Gabriel and 23rd Street.



UT Austin police are investigating reports of a person looking into windows and trying to contact residents.

What we know:

Authorities said they received five reports between Thursday and Friday about someone looking into windows and trying to contact residents near San Gabriel Street and 21st Street, and San Gabriel Street and 23rd Street.

What we don't know:

Police are hoping to identify the person through images from surveillance cameras.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5230.