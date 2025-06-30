Austin police looking for driver who hit, critically injured pedestrian in North Austin

The Brief APD looking for driver who struck pedestrian, left scene 68-year-old pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries



Austin police are looking for a man they say struck a pedestrian with his truck, critically injuring him, then left the scene.

What we know:

Just after midnight on June 14, a 68-year-old man was struck in the 8100 block of Research Boulevard near Anderson Square in North Austin by a truck.

The man was taken a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the truck left the scene without calling 911 or providing him.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a medium build and around 5'7" with a tattoo on his left hand or arm. His truck is described as silver or gray in color, model year between 2010 and 2020, but unknown make or model.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.